U.S. Surgeon General: face masks are not effective in preventing spread of COVID-19

(ABC News) - The U.S. Surgeon General is urging people to stop buying masks to stop the coronavirus from spreading. In a tweet over the weekend, Dr. Jerome Adams said they are not effective.
Adams says the best way to protect yourself from the virus is with everyday preventive actions like staying home if you're sick and washing your hands.
Doctors say if there is a shortage of the masks, health care providers who do need them can't get them for sick patients.
Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!— U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020
They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!
https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9