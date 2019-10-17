US Rep. Elijah Cummings has died from complications of longtime health challenges

Long-serving Baltimore representative Elijah Cummings has passed away at 68.

The Chair of the House Oversight Committee was deeply involved in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Cummings hadn't taken part in the congressional roll call vote since Sept. 11. He recently underwent an unspecified procedure, which he originally said would keep him away from D.C. for about a week. Doctors previously treated Cummings for heart and knee issues.

His office declined to comment.

