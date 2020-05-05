U.S. Postal Service extends Hold Mail Service through May 30

The U.S. Postal Service is extending its Hold Mail Service temporarily to help those displaced by the pandemic.

The Hold Mail service is for customers who plan on being away from their home or business for up to 30 days. However, due to the pandemic, the Postal Service suspended the 30-day time frame and extended all Hold Mail requests beyond 30 days.

The extension ends on May 30. Any customer whose mail has been on hold longer than 30 days as of May 30 will have until June 14 to make arrangements to have the mail held longer if needed.

The Postal Service will revert to its normal 30-day holding policy on June 15.

The Postal Service is also encouraging customers living in areas that are reopening to contact their local post office to make arrangements to collect their mail on hold or make arrangements to restart regular delivery of mail.

For more information visit about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts, or call 1-800-ASK-USPS (275-8777).