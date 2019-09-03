U.S. Navy veteran honored with funeral, remains found 78 years after Pearl Harbor attacks

A Cedar Rapids native who served in the U.S. Navy received honors today nearly 80 years after he died in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Family members receive a flag at a funeral in honor of U.S. Navy veteran William J. Shanahan on September 3, 2019. Shanahan died in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, and his remains were identified and found only one month prior to the funeral. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Family members said seeing their relative return home seemed unlikely at times, but that all changed when they received a call from the Navy's genealogy department.

Navy Signalman 3rd Class William J. Shanahan was killed while aboard the USS Oklahoma. More than 400 men died that day on the USS Oklahoma.

After decades of waiting, Shanahan returned home to be laid to rest with other family members. Family described it as a celebration, but they could not help the overwhelming emotion.

Dozens waited outside St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids Tuesday morning, but it was not even close to the time family members waited to lay their uncle, their brother, and friend to rest.

"It's heartwarming just to watch all the people come together for someone they didn't know because they appreciate what he did for our country," Carolyn Pierce, one of Shanahan's nieces, said.

The casket of Shanahan traveled across Cedar Rapids marking the final miles of a much longer path home from Pearl Harbor.

"It's actually wonderful to see families come together," Rear Admiral Linnea Sommer-Weddington with the U.S. Navy, said.

Sommer-Weddington was attending her 15th funeral under similar circumstances, and this was her last before retirement.

"Funerals are always a sad time, but most of these funerals have been a celebration of a life that wasn't lived," Sommer-Weddington said.

It's been 78 years after Shanahan's death on the USS Oklahoma and he and family received the reception many family members had been searching for. They said it was an event that seemed unlikely, but became a possibility in recent years.

"There have been a lot of men identified from the USS Oklahoma in Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota," Cheryl Schemmel, a niece of Shanahan, said. "So there was always hope for us that we would have closure, finally."

A DNA sample from Shanahan's sister led the Navy to a phone call only three months ago; Shanahan's remains were found and identified as a match.

"I was so emotional because of the fact that I couldn't wait to tell my mom," Pierce said.

With the salute from firearms and a single trumpet, Shanahan's family saw him return back in Cedar Rapids.

"I'm happy it's over, but I still feel the butterflies of everything, just because of the way people are embracing us and giving us our condolences," Pierce said.

"Now he will have his final resting place with his family at the cemetery," Schemmel said.

The family said now that the waiting to find Shanahan has ended, they hope other families reach the same closure that they finally achieved Tuesday.