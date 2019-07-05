U.S. Marshals arrested Iowa man, one of the ATF's 15 most wanted fugitives

U.S. Marshals arrested an Iowa man on the ATF's most wanted list in Montana.

Michael Duane Strain was wanted for an outstanding warrant from 2011 in the Northern District in Iowa for the possession of a firearm. His last known address was in Elma, Iowa in 2011.

Strain was taken into custody Wednesday at a ranch two hours from Billings.

Prosecutors say Strain has a criminal history of obstruction, contempt of court, trespassing, fleeing a peace officer in a vehicle, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, as well as the possession of explosive devices.

The ATF contacted the U.S. Marshals in the area at the end of June with information that he could be in the area. Prosecutors had recently featured Strain in promoting a new app for the public to report tips.

Rod Ostermiller, a U.S. Marshal for Montana said, “We were able to act on that information immediately and begin working to get this dangerous fugitive into custody. This is a great example of the close working

relationship we have with the ATF.”

Strain was taken to the Big Horn County jail for his arraignment after the arrest. After that he was said to be have been seen in Minnesota before heading out west.