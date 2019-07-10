U.S. Bank celebrates 'Voice of the Hawkeyes' Gary Dolphin's retirement

On Wednesday, people in Dubuque celebrated the Voice of the Hawkeyes Gary Dolphin's retirement from his day job.

Gary Dolphin speaks with well-wishers at U.S. Bank in Dubuque on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

Dolphin spent 32 years at U.S. Bank, 28 of which he was Vice President of Business Development.

He said he never thought he would see the day he retired, that it will be an adjustment for him. However, he looks forward to having more time to focus on the Hawkeyes and his other passions.

"For someone who’s always enjoyed working, coming to work every day, it’s definitely going to be an adjustment for me," Dolphin said. "But, I still have my other job which I can focus on now almost 100 percent."

Dolphin said his banking career has made him a better broadcaster.

"When you get up in the morning, you read the Wall Street Journal, you understand that the economy and the entire world revolves around the dollar or around currency," Dolphin said, "I try to use that everyday life in my broadcasts, on game day Saturday or those cold winter nights when we're doing Hawkeye basketball. So hopefully it's helped."

Many people stopped by the bank to congratulate Dolphin.

He says he also looks forward to spending more time with his three grandchildren and visiting Civil War theaters around the country.