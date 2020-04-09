U.S. Army Corps of Engineers extends recreation area closures due to coronavirus concerns

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District announced it has extended its recreation area closures through May 31 due to ongoing concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

The district said anyone with campground or picnic shelter reservations through May 31 can access the recreation website

for refunds. All Corps-sponsored events, interpretive programs, lock-and-dam tours and site visits have been canceled through May 31.

For more information visit: https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/