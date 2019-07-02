U.S. Air Force Demo Team practices ahead of Dubuque fireworks and air show

On Tuesday, pilots with the United States Air Force prepared to co-headline Dubuque's fireworks and airshow by practicing over the Mississippi River.

U.S. Air Force Tech Sergeant Levi Barnes checks over the A-10 aircraft before a practice run in Dubuque on Tuesday, July 2. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

Before each flight, a team of airmen checks over the A-10, an aircraft that was built and designed in the 1970s. Technical Sergeant Levi Barnes watches over as the crew removes the engine and antenna covers, checks plugs and more.

"If we don't do this then he can't fly. So this is absolutely important," Barnes said.

He's talking about Major Cody Wilton who will fly the aircraft. Wilton enjoys flying the A-10 and he looks forward to putting on a show for Dubuque on Wednesday.

Just as important, though, is the practice.

"Flying the actual demo itself is not as challenging as it used to be. I've done about probably almost 200 of them now," Wilton said. "But it's the different show sites, different weather, density, the altitude that changes things up."

During the practice on Tuesday, Wilton and his crew were watching out for one thing in particular.

"You guys have some large towers right there on the other side of the river, so those definitely present some challenges to how I would normally fly the routine. So we're going to have to make some modifications, make sure we prepare appropriately," Wilton said.

While he's in the air, people watch from the ground.

"I also have a pilot on the ground with a radio so he can kind of be my wingman down there, and talk to me and let me know of any hazardous issues that he sees developing down on the ground," Wilton said.

Flying the aircraft is a sensation unlike any other.

"You feel like you strap a jet on, not like you’re strapping in," Wilton said.

The air show starts at 5:30 on July 3, at A.Y McDonald Park. The fireworks show begins at dusk. For more information, visit the Radio Dubuque website.