UPDATE: Collins Road accident sends three to hospital, one with serious injuries

Officials in Cedar Rapids say a 71-year-old man was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with serious injuries following an accident on Collins Road Tuesday evening.

An air ambulance and other emergency vehicles respond to a crash along Collins Road NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Erin Rooney/KCRG)

Two other drivers were also taken to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the accident involved four vehicles.

The 71-year-old man was driving a Kia at high speed when it struck the rear passenger side of a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Collins Road and Council Street. The Kia ended up in the ditch.

The collision caused the vehicle in the intersection to strike two other vehicles that were also stopped at the intersection.

The accident remains under investigation.