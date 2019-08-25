UNI police say three assaulted near campus early Sunday morning

Three people were assaulted while walking in a group near the University of Northern Iowa campus, according to university police in a campus-wide email.

At around 1:45 a.m., three people reported they were assaulted by a group of three white males and three black males on College Street. The incident occurred near the Biology Research Center on the Northern Iowa campus.

Police did not indicate there were any injuries, though one of the persons said they were robbed. A weapon was not seen during the altercation.

None of the persons allegedly assaulted were students at Northern Iowa.