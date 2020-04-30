UNI launches new scholarship to support students during COVID-19 pandemic

The University of Northern Iowa has launched a new scholarship that will help support students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scholarship will distribute $4 million in federal aid which will help with housing, food, and other expenses. The university expects to receive $3.8 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Students can apply for the scholarship through May 8. Funds will be distributed starting May 11.

The university said the money will be directly distributed to the students and not on their account to cover existing charges.