UNI hopes to attract new fans with beer sales at sports games

People can now drink beer at University of Northern Iowa football games in Cedar Falls.

The interior of the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on September 4, 2019 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

The university made the announcement this week, ahead of the home opener for the football season. In part, administrators hope this will attract new fans to their facilities.

Attendance has been dropping at UNI football games. Last year, average attendance was 9,336 people a game. In 2017, it was 9,695 and in 2016 it was 12,122.

"I do think other people would enjoy being able to get a beverage at the game," Payton Bucher, a sophomore at UNI, said.

Students quickly learned that those over 21 years old can now buy beer at various UNI games. UNI staff said fans have asked for the option for years.

"You just need to be careful and smart about it because sometimes it can get out of control," Jon Chapman, a junior at UNI, said.

University administrators believe that this is the right move for the school.

"We've done our due diligence," David Harris, UNI's athletic director, said. "There has been other programs around the country who made this step, we've had a chance to do our research and we felt now is the best time to move forward."

There are rules in place, and UNI campus police will help monitor the games for rowdy behavior. For now, beer can only be purchased at football and men's basketball games. There will also be a wristband system, to verify people are old enough to drink. And beer sales will wrap up before the games are over.

"Having the limit so no more than two beers at a time when you come in, being able to keep it out of student section and kids zone and so people can stay responsible," Harris said.

Officials said it's to enhance the fan experience, which they've done in a few ways in recent years.

"Whether it was adding the mothers nursing room or kids zone were always looking to do something for the people we provide," Harris said.

To grow their fan base.

"For those who may consider it maybe they haven't been to games in the past or maybe they've gone to a couple games, a single ticket and maybe more," Harris said.

The first sales will happen on Saturday when UNI takes on Southern Utah for the home football opener.