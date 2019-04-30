UNI honors former softball player during game Tuesday

The University of Northern Iowa softball team remembered one of its former players, who was killed in Black Hawk County early Sunday morning.

The Panthers held a moment of silence to honor former outfielder Micalla Rettinger before their game Tuesday against Iowa at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Rettinger, 25, was struck by a bullet in the neck while driving on U.S. Highway 218 near the Greenhill Road exit in Waterloo at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. She later died from her injuries. Adam Kimball, 32, was a passenger in the car and was treated for his injuries, while another passenger and a dog in the car were uninjured.

Rettinger graduated from UNI in 2016 with a degree in biology, and memories of her are still strong, according to UNI Assistant Athletic Director Jerek Wolcott.

"Everybody talks about how sweet she was, how she drew everybody to her. She had a smile that could light up the whole dome here,” Wolcott said.

She led the team in hits her senior season and was twice named to the Missouri Valley All-Conference Second Team.

"She was a competitor,” Wolcott said. “She was everything you wanted in a student-athlete."

Wolcott said the softball team, its coaches and the entire university are mourning Rettinger’s loss.

"If you work with enough students for long enough, you're going to have days like this,” he said. “Nobody ever wants them. Nobody ever sees them coming, and it's pretty hard and pretty frustrating."