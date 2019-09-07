UNI Panther fans enjoyed a win and a beer this weekend

On Saturday the University of Northern Iowa started selling beer for the first time.

Those with the school said they wanted to start selling brews to entice more people to come to the games.

You needed to be 21, have a wrist band and sit anywhere but the student section. Kelly Charles and Joel Meirick said it’s not the reason they showed up, but it’s a good way to get some people in the stands.

“It gives all the fans the option and I think it is a good idea,” said Meirick. “You can always take it away if it doesn’t work.”

“It’s not like they aren’t drinking in the parking lot anyway,” said Charles.

The process was pretty simple, but it was also the first time those selling the beer learned how the process would work.

“It’s a big learning curve,” said Sue Sands, UNI-Dome vendor.

Some of the cash registers didn’t accept cards like they were supposed to and extra police were called in to help just in case something were to happen.

“It definitely makes you feel better about things,” said Julie Brunsheon UNI-Dome vendor.

“When alcohol is involved you just never know what to expect,” said Sands.

Charles and Meirick just hope one person doesn’t ruin the new experience for all the other UNI fans.

“I think most of the fans are going to be mature enough to handle it,” said Meirick.

“Make sure you bring your ID and use your best judgment,” said Charles.

Beer will also be sold during the basketball season.

