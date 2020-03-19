UNI Director of Athletics sends message in response to the COVID-19 outbreak

On Thursday, the University of Nothern Iowa Athletics Department put out a video message for fans about the impacts of the coronavirus there and thankes them for their understanding.

The Director of Athletics at UNI, David Harris, said, "Ultimately, we want to say think you for your understanding and thank you for being patient as we go through this process. We've made decisions to keep you safe, and we know you miss the competition, you miss the sports just like we do"

Student-athletes are being told that after spring break they should not return to campus, and to do their classes online. In an effort to limit community spread, the McCloud Center and Unidome are also now closed to the public.