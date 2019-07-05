UNI dean of education stepping down

The dean of the College of Education at the University of Northern Iowa announced that she is stepping down to take a new job.

The Cedar Falls - Waterloo Courier reports that Dr. Gaetane Jean-Marie is moving to New Jersey to become the dean of College Education at Rowan University.

She has worked at U-N-I for three years.

Jean-Marie has her doctorate in leadership and cultural studies and two master's degrees.

She says she is most proud of her work enhancing the student support services building at UNI.

Jean-Marie is a New Jersey native.

