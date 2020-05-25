UN virus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing

The World Health Organization says it will temporarily drop hydroxychloroquine from its global study into experimental COVID-19 treatments because its experts need to review all available evidence.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday that in light of a paper published last week in the Lancet, that showed people taking hydroxychloroquine were at higher risk of death and heart problems than those that were not, there would be “a temporary pause” on the hydroxychloroquine arm of its global clinical trial.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is taking the anti-malarial drug, even though he has not tested positive for COVID-19.

