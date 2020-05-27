UN predicts a 70 percent drop in global tourism due to coronavirus pandemic
Published: May. 27, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT
Global tourism is expected to plunge by 70 percent this year, compared to last. That's according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization.
Previous global crisis situations have caused tourism to decline by 10 percent to 20 percent, but the COVID-19 pandemic that has closed off borders around the world is worse, according to the UWTO.
The organization expects more international flights to resume starting in September, if the virus is better under control.