Advertisement

UN predicts a 70 percent drop in global tourism due to coronavirus pandemic

(KCRG)
By CNN
Published: May. 27, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Global tourism is expected to plunge by 70 percent this year, compared to last. That's according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

Previous global crisis situations have caused tourism to decline by 10 percent to 20 percent, but the COVID-19 pandemic that has closed off borders around the world is worse, according to the UWTO.

The organization expects more international flights to resume starting in September, if the virus is better under control.

Latest News

Iowa

Investigation launched in woman’s death in Melcher-Dallas

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday that police in Melcher-Dallas are investigating a woman’s death.

Iowa

Playgrounds in Cedar Rapids and Marion to reopen

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Playgrounds and other park amenities will reopen in Marion and Cedar Rapids on June 1st.

Iowa

Hearst Center for the Arts reopening June 9th

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls will be reopening to the public on June 9th.

Iowa

Dubuque Police will resume parking enforcement on June 1

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Dubuque Police stated Friday that all parking enforcement will resume on June 1st.