UN: Antarctic high temp records will take months to verify

The U.N. weather agency said Sunday that record high temperatures reportedly measured in Antarctica will take months to verify.

A spokesman for the World Meteorological Organization said the measurements made by researchers from Argentina and Brazil this month have to undergo a formal process to ensure they meet international standards. Scientists at an Argentine research base measured a temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius (nearly 65 Fahrenheit) Feb. 6 on a peninsula that juts out from Antarctica toward the southern tip of South America. Last week, researchers from Brazil claimed to have measured temperatures above 20 C on an island off the peninsula. Climate change is causing the Arctic and the Antarctic to warm faster than other parts of the planet.