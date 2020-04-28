UK mourns front-line workers who have died from coronavirus

The U.K. held a minute’s silence Tuesday for all front-line workers who have died from the coronavirus, as official figures showed a new weekly high in the total number of deaths in England and Wales.

As the clocks struck 11 a.m. on Tuesday, senior political leaders, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, joined hospital and care home staff in observing the silence.

London’s subway and bus networks came to a halt as workers honored colleagues. And Westminster Abbey paid tribute to “the sacrifice of health and care workers who have lost their lives in the service of others.”