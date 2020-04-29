UK leader Boris Johnson, partner announce birth of baby boy

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, April 27, 2020, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement on his first day back at work in Downing Street, London, after recovering from a bout with the coronavirus that put him in intensive care. Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced she gave birth to a "healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” Wednesday April 29, 2020, and both mother and baby are doing well. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By  | 
Posted:

LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of their baby.

Johnson″s office says Symonds gave birth to a “healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” and both mother and baby are doing well. Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 32, announced in February that they were expecting a child.

Johnson only returned to work Monday after suffering from a bout with coronavirus. He spent a week in a London hospital, including three nights in intensive care.

 