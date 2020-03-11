Univ. of Iowa hospital first in state with COVID-19 patient

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is treating one person with COVID-19, the illness caused by a novel coronavirus infection, the first hospitalization in the state of Iowa for the outbreak.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

“I’m concerned about influenza, I’m concerned about the virus, I’m washing my hands and I have hand sanitizer in lots of different places,” Dr. Theresa Brennan, UIHC chief medical officer, said.

Brennan is in charge of quality and safety regarding the care of patients. That includes the man who came back from an Egyptian cruise and tested positive for COVID-19.

He then became very sick.

“To use, ‘severe’ means the patient needs hospitalization,” Brennan said.

Brennan said 80 percent of people who test positive for the virus are just able to recover at home, limiting exposure to others. Healthcare providers said they have the protection in place to keep the virus contained.

“We know that the people that have come down with COVID-19 infection are all travelers,” Brennan said. “They traveled to some other place where they got the infection, and now they returned home.”

Doctors are dressing in gowns and protective masks when working with patients. There is no cure or vaccine, which is limiting doctors in their treatment plans.

“Patients that get sicker will have to go to the hospital for heavy fluids oxygen and other things,” Brennan said.

Brennan said four out of five people with the new coronavirus will get better on their own.

There are a limited number of beds available at the hospital if more people start to need care; however, she feels the staff would be able to juggle the changes.

"It is possible that some patients that are transferred to us will now have to wait longer and elective procedures might have to be postponed,” Brennan said. "Patients might also want to postpone procedures and stay home."

Brennan said if someone does feel like they need to be tested they should call the hospital first. They will then be put on a video call with a doctor to determine if there is a potential to have the virus.