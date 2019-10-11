UIHC officials, patients express gratitude for Carson King's Fundraiser

There was an outpouring of gratitude Friday at the University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital, as it accepted the three million gift stemming from Carson King's fundraiser.

University officials say 35,000 people from every state donated.

"One man with a great heart. Thousands across Iowa and the nation rallied to the cause, and not even a month later were here with a three million dollar gift," said UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran.

It was a donation no one expected, but that everyone was thankful for, like Marcy Oberbreckling and her daughter, Emmeline.

"My daughter may have not been here had it not been for Stead Family Children’s Hospital. A year ago, she (my daughter) went into kidney and heart failure, and she had a really tough time," said Oberbreckling.

They were one of the many thankful hearts in the crowd as King presented the check, and transferred funds of hope.

"It's incredible," said Mary.

"I think it's amazing," said her daughter, Emmeline.

The funds will go to help the tens of thousands of children like Emmeline - stretching form pediatric initiatives like the hospital's NICU technology to hotel, gas, and meals for families when their child is hospitalized.

"I wanted it to directly affect the families, the kids and staff so clinical needs that important,” said King.

Carson says the entire experience has been eye-opening.

"It's been crazy. It’s really opened my eyes to other possibilities like for careers and stuff, maybe I might want to do this in the future,” he said.

King says he's still trying to process it all, but one thing he knows for sure, this is not the end for him.

"I'd like to start a foundation going down the road. I think that would be cool to spread that around and really help the state, the Midwest and if it takes off the country even," King said.

