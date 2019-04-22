UIHC holds ceremony to honor organ donors and recipients

Families of loved ones who donated organs and the recipients of them were honored at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Monday afternoon.

Organizers call the even their 'Donate Life Ceremony'.

Staff at the hospital tell TV9 the event allows them to re-connect with patients and see how well they are doing.

The ceremony also featured speakers. Among them was the family of Garret Brockway.

Brockway died after being struck by a falling tree in 2013 and his family donated his organs and tissue. That donation has been used to enhance the lives of 132 people.

"Our hope is so people will talk about organ donation," said Garrett's father, Bruce Brockway. "They can talk to a family member at the dinner table instead of in an ICU room."

The Brockways have started a group in honor of their late son called, Garrett's Path. The organization advocates for organ donation.