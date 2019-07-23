UIHC doctor says kids shouldn't specialize in one sport

Dr. Lisa Woodroffe with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics says too much of one sport can increase a young athlete's risk of injury.

Woodroffe said it's because kids are using the same muscles over and over again when they specialize in one sport. The repetitive workload isn't good for kids during a time when their bodies are still growing.

She said kids who play more than one sport avoid that wear and tear because they are using different muscles in each sport. Dr. Woodroffe recommends not playing one specific sport year-round.

She said to rest for a couple of months and play no more than 16 hours per week for older kids. She recommends smaller children to do more free play, and parents should pay attention when their kid says they're sore.

"If they say they have back pain, if they say they have shoulder pain, maybe don't just assume that it's part of the growing process, watch for things that are becoming more accumulative,” Dr. Woodroffe said. “Bring them into the physician if you do have some concerns.”

She says it's not one specific sport that is causing these injuries. Any sport can produce them.