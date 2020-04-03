UIHC creates a COVID-19 treatment kit for those recovering at home

University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics have created an at-home treatment kit for those diagnosed with COVID-19, but do not need to be hospitalized.

Because recovering at home can be difficult for some, UIHC created this new initiative that provides daily care from a team of specialists through their Home Treatment Team (HTT).

“Being diagnosed with COVID-19 is a pretty scary thing but being able to navigate it with the help of a doctor or a nurse really gives our patients the support they need,” says Bradley Manning, MD, clinical assistant professor of internal medicine and a hospitalist with UI Health Care.

Patients that have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but are well enough to stay at home are assessed by nurses over the phone. That same day, the at-home treatment kit will be delivered to their home. This kit includes a blood pressure cuff, pulse oximeter, along with instructions for self-isolation and what symptoms to monitor.

The patient will log their vital signs like temperature, blood pressure, and oxygen levels and someone from their HTT will contact them daily. That phone call will allow the health care team to monitor the progress of the patient and take more action if symptoms get worse.

“Based on what we have seen in our patients, staying properly hydrated in the first few days of the illness really seems to be important to a patient’s ability to fight the disease and lower the risk of hospitalization,” Manning says. “The altered sense of taste is a really dramatic symptom and does make it very unpleasant to eat or drink. So, we really emphasize to patients the importance of staying hydrated.”

UIHC says that 76 patients have used this program. Of those 76, 35 have recovered and 38 patients are being monitored by nurses or doctors. Only 3 patients have been transferred from home to the hospital for more care.

The goal of this program is to help patients fight the disease who can stay at home and leave hospital beds for those who need more intensive care.

“We are encouraged by our preliminary results, Manning says. “We would recommend that other health care systems consider this as a model so that we may all better care for our patients and improve outcomes during this pandemic.”

