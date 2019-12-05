UIHC cancer patient awarded $1.2M; claims doctors left staple, towel in him after surgery

A Burlington man will get $1.2 million from the state after he said

doctors at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics left a towel and staple in him during bowel surgery.

According to the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Joseph Caskey went in for cancer-related emergency surgery in October 2016.

Court records show the doctors failed to remove the items from an area behind his duodenum

Several months after the surgery, court documents show Caskey said he experienced severe physical problems. He went back to the university several times, but doctors could not find the objects.

It wasn't until June 2017 when a doctor found and removed the towel and staple, the lawsuit shows.

According to the paper, the incident left Caskey with permanent injuries.

The State Appeal board approved the settlement on Monday. The university's online public records show the doctors who did the surgery no longer work there.

As part of the settlement, Caskey agreed that the $1.2 million payment does not mean an admission of liability. It also does not cover the costs or damages Caskey could claim in the future from what happened.

Click or tap here to read the full story from the Iowa City Press-Citizen.