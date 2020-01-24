University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Doctor said he doesn’t believe Iowa will see a case of the coronavirus.

UIHC Professor of Microbiology and Immunology: It's not likely Iowa will see a case of coronavirus

Some reports show as many as a thousand people have been diagnosed with the virus and dozens have died as of Friday.

The city of Wuhan and surrounding areas are on lockdown. On Friday, a 60-year person from Chicago was diagnosed with the infection. That is the second confirmed case of the virus in the United States.

Dr. Stanley Perlman has been studying coronavirus for the last 38 years.

“We test and research to try and prevent the infection or find a cure,” he said.

Dr. Perlman said people with the virus probably feel similarly to someone who has pneumonia. He believes the virus is deep in the lungs.

“We really don’t know that much yet,” he said. “We have to learn more about how the virus is transmitted, but unless you have recently been to China or have been in contact with someone who has, the odds are almost zero that you will get sick.”

While Dr. Perlman said it’s not likely, he suggests people still take proper precautions.

“Washing your hands is really important and being careful about being around people who are sick,” he said. “The most important thing is if you are sick you shouldn’t go to public areas.”

