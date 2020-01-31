UI students host mock caucus to learn about process, changes ahead of Monday

Johnson County is expecting one of their largest youth turnouts for Caucus night this year.

In preparation, the University of Iowa students want to make sure their peers are educated on the process with their campus-wide mock caucus.

“I’m super undecided," said first-time caucus-goer and student, Sam White.

However, he was hoping by the end of Friday's Mock caucus he’d have a candidate in mind.

"I came here to learn about Pete and Warren and Sanders," he said. "He's got a moderate health care plan, Pete, does."

For others, that have their mind made up, it was a chance to spread their candidate's message.

“I am voting for Elizabeth Warren because I think she has the power to bring a lot of different people together. She has bold and progressive plans," said Clare Player another student.

The main focus of the night, however, was to learn on both sides of the aisle about what can be a very complicated process come Monday. The mock caucus showed both the republican and democratic process.

"It's really hard to get across all the information that's needed in relation to these caucuses, and it's really hard to understand different things they need," said student and “Hawk the Vote” External Relations Manager.

Especially with all the changes for the Democratic Party's Caucus, Drahos says he hopes to make sure young people are educated.

"We want to make sure students know what time the Caucus is starting. We want them to know they can change parties at the location. We want to make sure they know where to go on campus," he said.

Or for example - making sure out-of-state students who live on campus know they can still participate, which some have been confused about in the past.

"There are some hurdles they have to go through. They have to provide their social security number, the last four digits on their registration form, proof of residence and typically they are going to ask for ID," he said. "But the great thing is those students can register day off."

For those students with a class on Monday, the University's Student Government has also provided an excused absence form for those participating.

Drahos says he's happy with the attention that's been put on Iowa and the youth's voice.

"We've seen the statistics, and through data published in the past, the more practice that students have with caucuses or going to the polls, the more inclined to vote they are through the rest of their lives,” he said.

More than 200 students came out. The winner of tonight's republican mock caucus was President Trump. The winner of the Democratic caucus was Bernie Sanders.