Univ. of Iowa researchers react to fast COVID-19 drug approval from FDA

The speed of Friday's emergency approval for Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 surprised the University of Iowa researchers who are studying the drug.

FILE - In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, the company says its experimental antiviral drug has proved effective against the new coronavirus in a major U.S. government study that put it to a strict test. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

The FDA approval lets all hospitals use the IV treatment on COVID-19 patients. Right now, UIHC is the only hospital with the drug because it was part of a clinical study.

That is a separate study from the one released this week that found early evidence Remdesivir shortened the illness for some patients. he UI research team warns those results are very preliminary and there is not much known about possible side effects. But they say the speed of the research is unprecedented.

Dr. Dilek Inche, the lead UIHC researcher on Remdesivir said, "We expected it to be coming soon but I did not expect it this quick but with the Pandemic everything has changed, everything is moving at lightning speed."

The approval also raises questions now about how quickly the drug's manufacturer will be able to get supplies to hospitals.