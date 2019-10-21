UI providing light checkout to help with Seasonal Affective Disorder

A program at the Unviersity of Iowa is trying to stave off a common disorder during the fall and winter.

Season Affective Disorder, or SAD, can happen when someone doesn't have enough access to sunlight. That typically happens when the days get shorter over the winter. To fix that, a program called 'light therapy', mimics natural daylight at the University of Iowa. Program leaders say technology has advanced to make these light boxes smaller, so they're more accessible to college students.

"It is winter, but if you kind of wake up, add to the routine of have the light on, 20 to 30 minutes of the day, you can read, you can eat your breakfast, do other things as it's on. It's a very passive activity. It's a a great way to kind of fit it into your schedule," Patrick Rossman, UI Behavioral Health Consultant, said.

This year, the university has about 120 lights for students to check out for free. And they can keep them for a month at a time.