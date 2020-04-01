University of Iowa professor gives tips to help people adjust to working from home

A University of Iowa Professor says her research is showing some Americans are struggling working from home. With President Trump extended social distancing guidelines until April 30th, it’s not ending anytime soon.

University of Iowa Professor Beth Livingston says the transition for many people happened fast and wasn’t planned. People showed up to work one day and was told to take home their laptops to start working from home.

Livingston says it’s making things rough for people who like to separate their work and home lives.

Livingston is making YouTube videos giving people tips on how to work from home. She talks about couples setting boundaries during the day to help balance getting work done and spending time with their kids.

Livingston also talks about issues people are having with their bosses during this time. She says bosses can sometimes micromanage their workers at home when they can’t see them face to face.

She says the way people treat their workers now could come back to bite them when things get back to normal.

“Providing a safe place for your employees, providing them with compassion, but also trusting them that they probably know best how to do their job,” she said. “You should provide a situation for them to be able to do that best, and trust them when they give you feedback that they got this.”

Livingston has been making these videos for about a week. She plans to make more and continue researching the topic. People can find the videos on UI’s Tippie College of Business YouTube Page.

