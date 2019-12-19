University of Iowa Professor gives tips for riding a bicycle in the winter

The winter months see a decline in people riding their bicycles, but there are still some cyclists out there, especially on college campuses.

Associate Professor of Instruction Steven Spears blames unpredictable winter conditions for a lot of the crashes this time of year. Sometimes in the winter, the bike lanes are not plowed as well as those travel lanes.

Spears rides his bike to the University of Iowa campus in all kinds of weather conditions. He says the ice and snow can easily make a person wipe out.

Even when it's above freezing temperatures, there's still a chance of black ice. He suggests cyclists get studded tires for better traction, but overall, it's about being as cautious as possible.

"One thing I would say for people who want to ride in the winter if you're not comfortable riding on snow and ice, get out and practice on your own,” Spears said. “Go to a park or an alley behind your house and just get used to riding in those conditions."

Spears also suggests getting a good bicycle fender. It shields people from the spray of water or snow.

He suggests layering up, but not too get too hot or too cold while riding. Spears says if there is a road you don't feel comfortable riding on, don't do it, make sure you have a bike light because of how early it gets dark, and to wear a helmet.