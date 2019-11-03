UI Pentacrest flag mosaic celebrates local United Way anniversary

More than 12,000 colorful utility flags came together to leave a special design on the west lawn of the University of Iowa Pentacrest on Sunday afternoon.

Volunteers place utility flags in the shape of the United Way logo on Nov. 3, 2019, in Iowa City. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

About a dozen volunteers placed those flags to form the United Way logo, in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties.

The group hopes the image draws attention to the work of its volunteers and volunteers with the University of Iowa Student United Way, who also participated in Sunday’s flag placing.

“If you think about 100 years of volunteers and donors coming together to identify the most important, critical needs in the community, it’s pretty amazing,” said Tim Krum of the United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties.

The flags will be left in the lawn for a few more days, Krum said.