University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics looking for people to take part in paid study about smoking, vaping

A professor with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics says there's a vaping, or e-cigarette epidemic among young adults, but there's still questions about the long term effects vaping.

The hospital is looking for cigarette smokers and vapers between the ages of 18 to 24 to take part in a study. Researchers chose those ages because that's when the lungs are still developing.

Researchers will study their symptoms over a 30 day period to see how their bodies change. E-cigarettes sometimes have more nicotine than regular cigarettes, and they also bring different health problems.

"Some of the particles that you are inhaling, especially with metals, some of the fluid that is in the electronic cigarettes has flavors,” said Alejandro Comella, an Associate Professor with UIHC. “We have a misunderstanding of really what these flavors are doing in the lungs. Flavors were never designed to be inhaled."

Researchers also want to crack down on their opinion that e-cigarettes are being geared towards kids. The next step will be studying the organs of regular cigarettes smokers and vapers to see how they change.

People will get paid to take part in the study. Anyone interested in participating should call 319-384-8610, email Thomas Sardone thomas-sardone@uiowa.edu, or email Eric Garcia eric-garcia@uiowa.edu.

Some officials in the Midwest have seen injuries they believe were caused by vaping. Last week at least 8 patients in Milwaukee who officials had damage to their lungs from vaping. All of the patients reported vaping in the weeks and months prior. They experienced shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, cough and weight loss.