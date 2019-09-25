UI Children's Hospital gains more interest, donations thanks to Carson King's efforts

Officials at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics say Carson King’s efforts have shined a spotlight on the important work they do.

KCRT-TV9 spoke with some hospital leaders Tuesday before anyone knew about King's offensive tweets. They expressed the good that has come from King's effort.

Suresh Gunasekaran, CEO of UIHC, said the money being raised will be a huge help in advancing any of the unique programs at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

He says they are the only level 4 neonatal intensive care unit in the state and offer the only pediatric surgery program. The money King raises will go to the foundation but a specific program has not been selected yet. That will be King's decision.

Gunasekaran said the effort has even sparked interest in people donating outside of King's effort.

“We are seeing a lot of interest in the organization," Gunasekaran said. "There has been some donations, but again that’s a little too early to tell, but in terms of traffic on our website, in terms of folks in the community reaching out to our employees, there has been a significant interest because of this effort."

Gunasekaran added what has come of King’s effort is inspiring.

“I think this is an amazing story about what our community is about, and really what people can do when they come together, and it really shows in any community anyone can be a spark," Gunasekaran said.

TV9 reached out to hospital officials Wednesday after the tweets surfaced. They chose not to make any additional comments.