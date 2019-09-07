UI fraternities, sororities delay 'rush' season

The University of Iowa's fraternities and sororities are delaying their rush season, according to the Gazette.

The process that usually would have ended by now will go from September 26th through October 7th.

Part of the reason for the delay is 11 of the fraternities started the semester on some form of probation. UI officials hope that UI will free Greek life from the "party school" mentality.

Some of the changed was also sparked by a 2017 incident where a UI freshman in a fraternity died from drug and alcohol related causes at a formal event.

The University imposed new rules and sanctioned 11 fraternities for failure to comply.

