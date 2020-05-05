Tyson to resume "limited production" at shuttered Waterloo plant on Thursday

A meat processing plant that has been closed in Black Hawk County will be reopening in a limited fashion, according to company officials.

The Tyson Foods processing plant in Waterloo on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

Tyson Foods, Inc., said that its Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Waterloo would be resuming limited production on Thursday, May 7. The plant announced it would suspend operations on Wednesday, April 22, after numerous workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The company had faced pressure from local government officials to close the plant to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in the wider community. Tyson gave Waterloo Mayor Quinten Hart and other local leaders a chance to tour the facility before its reopening.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, their loved ones and our communities,” Tom Hart, plant manager of Tyson’s Waterloo facility, said, in a statement. “We appreciate the collaboration and support of Black Hawk County health officials, Mayor Hart and Sheriff [Tony] Thompson as we tested team members and took proactive steps to complement our existing prevention efforts, working with epidemiologists and other experts.”

Tyson said that it will maintain an onsite health clinic, operated by Matrix Medical Network, to provide diagnostic COVID-19 tests, daily screenings, and other efforts to help limit the spread of the virus.

Mayor Hart, Thompson, and Bob Waters, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 431, all praised the company for their efforts to increase safety procedures at the plant, according to statements they gave that were included in a press release from Tyson Foods.

The company said workers will be screened for symptoms and elevated body temperatures when they arrive to work. Employees will be required to wear facial coverings, and those that work closely with others where larger barriers are not possible will be provided with face shields. The plant will have special staffing to enforce social distancing requirements during the workday.

444 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were tied to the Waterloo facility, according to numbers provided by the state of Iowa, or around 17% of the tested workforce. Nearly 1,400 of Tyson's statewide workforce have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.