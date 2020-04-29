Tyson to offer $120 million in bonuses to 116,000 frontline workers, implements safety changes

A food processing company that has seen multiple outbreaks of the novel coronavirus at its production facilities will be offering twice the amount of bonuses to its workers, the company said on Wednesday.

Entrance to the Tyson Foods plant in Columbus Junction (KWQC)

Tyson Foods, Inc., said that it would increase the total amount of bonuses given to frontline workers and truckers employed by the company to $120 million, after originally announcing a $60 million plan in April. The company said that up to 116,000 workers would be eligible under the program.

The bonuses would come in two $500 payments, the first in early May with another to follow in July.

The company also said that it would begin screening its employees for symptoms, not just elevated temperatures, at its facilities. In addition, people will be placed at facilities to enforce social distancing rules, and workers will be required to use facemasks.

“This pandemic is ever-evolving, and the decision to make these changes reflects our desire to continuously explore new ways of supporting our team members through this crisis,” Mary Oleksiuk, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Tyson Foods, said, in a statement. “The safety and well-being of our people is our top priority as we work together to fulfill our critical role of feeding people across the country.”

The company said that it had previously made changes to cleaning and attendance policies in an effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Tyson plants in Columbus Junction and Waterloo have seen significant outbreaks of the virus this spring, forcing both to temporarily close.