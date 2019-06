Tyson Foods says it is recalling more than 190,000 pounds of its ready-to-eat chicken fritters.

The USDA says people reported finding hard plastic in the food.

This affects Tyson's eight-pound bags of "Golden Crispy Chicken Chunk Fritters."

Officials say the chicken was sold mostly at schools and restaurants and was produced February 28.

So far, there are no reports of injuries or reactions because of the recall.

