Tyson re-opens plant in Waterloo with changes to protect workers

Tyson reopened its largest pork plant today in Waterloo after about two weeks.

The exterior of a Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Waterloo on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

Tyson also released images from inside that show the changes they have made to protect workers. There is now plexiglass between work stations and dividers in the break room. There is also a medical mobile unit on-site to check workers for symptoms.

Tyson had more than 1,000 employee cases of COVID-19 at three facilities in Waterloo, Columbus Junction, and Perry.