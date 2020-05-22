Tyson emphasizing safety improvements after COVID-19 outbreaks

Tyson executives told TV9 today they are confident the changes they are making in plants will protect workers and limit outbreaks.

The Tyson Foods processing plant in Waterloo on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

There have been outbreaks at three plants in Iowa in Perry, Columbus Junction, and Waterloo.

Those changes include barriers between work stations and separating people in break rooms. Still, employees have said they are nervous and don't feel safe going back. Tyson Vice President Hector Gonzalez says he's not surprised to hear that.

"I also accept that there is a higher degree of anxiety that we are all experiencing so I am not surprised by team members who are concerned with what this virus means for them, I am concerned as well," Gonzalez added, "But I have extreme confidence in the comprehensive approach we have taken to meet our top priority, ensuring the health and safety of our team members, their loved ones and the communities in which we live and work."

Tyson said the biggest difference for safety has been hiring private firms for on-site testing and tracking of COVID-19 cases to identify and limit outbreaks.