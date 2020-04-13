Tyson Foods to keep Columbus Junction plant closed for another week

A major food processing plant in eastern Iowa will remain closed after it shut down due to cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus among its workforce, according to company officials.

Tyson Foods said on Monday, April 13, 2020, that it would keep the pork processing plant in Columbus Junction closed through the end of the week. Officials said it was because of a continued assessment of the situation of the plant.

Company officials announced the suspension of operations on Monday, April 6. At the time, they said that more than two dozen employees at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19. The company did not state whether any more workers had tested positive for the virus.

Tyson said they will keep paying their workers during the shutdown. Livestock that was intended to be sent to the facility would be diverted to other plants when able.