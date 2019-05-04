Tyson Foods expands recall of frozen chicken strips for metal contamination

Tyson Foods has expanded a recall, originally made in late March, for some of their frozen chicken strip products due to the potential for contamination with pieces of metal.

The items were made between October 1, 2018 through March 9, 2019. They are printed with "use by" dates between October 1, 2019 and March 7, 2020. They also have the establishment number reading P-7221 on the back of the package. Products were shipped around the United States to various retail outlets.

Find a list of the affected products here, and a PDF containing images of the packaging labels here.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture was first told of the problem when two consumers found unusual material in their chicken strips. They have received six total complaints, three of which claim to have sustained injuries to their mouths.

The recall is considered a "Class I" recall, which indicates a "reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."