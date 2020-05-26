Tyson Foods Executive: consumers might have to be flexible about meat choices

The state has reported more than 1,000 cases among three different Tyson plants, including Waterloo, Perry and Columbus Junction.

Across the U.S. nearly 5,000 workers have tested positive at more than 100 different meat packing facilities from a variety of companies. And even now, many are still not operating at full capacity.

One Tyson Foods Executive says while the meat supply is safe, consumers might have to be flexible when heading to the grocery store.

"Because of the disruption in the supply chain all together, there could be situations that consumers might not find the cut of meat that they prefer or are used to, or a particular brand that they prefer,” Tyson Senior Vice President Hector Gonzalez said.

Gonzales says it's not a bad time to maybe try a different product or experiment with a different cut of meat.

See the full story on WOI's website.

