Typical summer weather

A frontal system remains in place across Iowa. This will be the trigger point for scattered shower and storm development. A ridge of high pressure builds into the state as the week progresses, pushing us into the upper 80s to lower 90s. While there will be plenty of areas receiving dry weather, the threat for scattered storm chances is with us into Saturday. The edge of the heat will be the focal point for storm development during this time. Heat index values will also increase into the 90s through Sunday. Have a great night and a safe weekend.