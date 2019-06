An investigation is underway after police found a 2-year-old boy dead at a Des Moines metro apartment complex Thursday.

KCCI reports first responders were called to 3600 East Douglas Avenue for a child needing CPR. When they got there, authorities found a deceased 2-year-old.

Police told KCCI the child ingested an unknown amount of his mother's medication.

A 4-year-old in the home appeared to be healthy, police said.