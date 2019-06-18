Two women focus on the good stories from Waterloo's North End in digital show

Two women have become the voices of the north end of Our Town Waterloo.

Joshalyn Johnson and Chaveevah Ferguson, known to their fans as Ms. Rocki and Chaveevah, focus on good news across the Cedar Valley.

They call their broadcast the "North End Update". Each week, they welcome viewers from all over the world on social media.

"We started out as sisters-in-law, but that didn't work out, so we became best friends," Ms. Rocki, who came up with the idea to start the show in 2017, said. "We wanted to show good things happening in Waterloo and the Cedar Valley, but we wanted to do it from a north end perspective."

On Friday afternoons at 4:00, you'll find Rocki and Chaveevah live on Facebook.

"The first show lasted probably between 12 and 15 minutes and we basically just introduced ourselves and said, well hey, there's so many good things going on here, we're going to start talking about them," Chaveevah said.

"We got so many views and so many 'likes' that we were like, we should keep doing this," says Ms. Rocki.

They now welcome co-hosts from business owners to Waterloo's mayor. Viewers can hear about events, meet new people and get updates on what's happening in town. They shoot on location, with a live audience, a glass of wine and a popular catchphrase: "It's Friday, right about 4:00, it's time to say 'Boom Shakalaka'!"

"I think people thought, oh, it's just a thing, they're gonna go away or whatever, but we're in it for the long haul," Ms. Rocki said.

The "North End Update" has more than 1,300 followers on Facebook. They also post their shows on YouTube and on Waterloo Mediacom 17.