Two weeks before marijuana legalization in Illinois, 3 businesses seek permit in Galena

Recreational marijuana will be legal in Illinois in less than two weeks, which means those businesses could be opening soon and very close to Iowa.

Recreational marijuana use will be legal in Illinois in two weeks, and three businesses in Galena want to open stores. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

In Galena, which is 15 miles away from Dubuque, three businesses have requested zoning permits to sell or grow marijuana in town.

Two have requested zoning permits for dispensaries in the downtown district. According to Matt Oldenburg, Galena's Zoning Administrator, one is located at 115 Perry St., and the other is at 216 South Commerce St. A third dispensary and craft-growing business could also open near Wal-Mart, according to Oldenburg.

The city council has set up restricted areas for adult-use cannabis stores to keep them away from schools and neighborhoods.

“It doesn’t allow anything on Main St. because that’s too close to the residential district up on the hill," Oldenburg explained.

However, these businesses can't open without state licenses. Lawmakers have decided to give out licenses by splitting up the state into regions. Galena is in the northwest region which includes 10 counties, and only three licenses will be given out in that region.

And there's another hurdle for these businesses to overcome: state law says dispensaries have to be at least 1,500 feet apart. The two businesses that have applied in Galena's downtown district are too close.

“Ultimately, the city only wants one dispensing organization in the downtown district at this time," Oldenburg said.

Even though plans aren't set in stone, local business owners are embracing the change.

Marcus Hynes, owner of Celebrity Hats on Main St., believes the town could see an influx of visitors, bringing business to other stores.

"It can’t hurt," he said. "I mean I’m sure the popcorn and candy places are really going to boom.”

Kristle Kamialo, a sales associate at New Earth Animals, sees it as another way to be more inclusive.

"We’ve tried so hard to make this a dog-friendly place that we just want to make Galena friendly for everyone, so we really don’t have any qualms with a dispensary moving in," she said. "There’s plenty of live entertainment, there are lots of bars, so this is something different and new for Galena so we’re excited to see what it brings.”

If a business does obtain a license and open, Oldenburg hopes the city's approach will work for everyone.

He said, "I think hopefully we can have a happy medium situation where all markets are catered to."