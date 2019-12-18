Two-vehicle crash on Interstate 380 northbound causes injuries

A late afternoon crash between two vehicles on an interstate highway caused injuries to at least some of the vehicles' occupants, according to law enforcement.

According to Cedar Rapids Police, a collision between a semi-tractortrailer and a car on Interstate 380 occurred around 4:13 p.m. The crash took place just south of the interchange between I-380 and U.S. Highway 30/151/218.

Police said that there were injuries. The number or extent of the injuries was not yet made available.

